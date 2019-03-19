Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,009 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,680,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/achmea-investment-management-b-v-reduces-stake-in-toll-brothers-inc-tol.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.