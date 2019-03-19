ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 2,667.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,271,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,225,993 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACIW opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $5,376,944.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares in the company, valued at $46,532,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/aci-worldwide-inc-aciw-position-lifted-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.