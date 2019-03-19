Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACRS. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 44,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,154. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,423 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 950,781 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,911,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 372,093 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,875,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,085,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States.

