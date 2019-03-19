Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

