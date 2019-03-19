Adient (ADNT) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Adient stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 475,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,955 shares in the last quarter.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

