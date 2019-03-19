Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total transaction of $10,191,758.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,087 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,825.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

ADBE opened at $257.76 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

