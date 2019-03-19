AdShares (ADS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,719.00

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, AdShares has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. AdShares has a total market capitalization of $427,928.00 and $18,719.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00382089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.01646595 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00228734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004779 BTC.

AdShares Token Profile

AdShares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,326,849 tokens. The official website for AdShares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdShares Token Trading

AdShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

