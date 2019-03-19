Advent International Corp MA Takes Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,819,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,291,000. Waitr accounts for about 0.7% of Advent International Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/advent-international-corp-ma-takes-position-in-waitr-holdings-inc-wtrh.html.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc operates as an on-demand food ordering and delivery company in the United States. Its platform connects local restaurants to diners in the Southeast United States. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 7,700 restaurant partners in 235 cities. Waitr Holdings Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.