Advisor Group Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.75 target price (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Black Knight from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

BKI opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.14 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/advisor-group-inc-sells-910-shares-of-black-knight-inc-bki.html.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.