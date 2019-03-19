Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $222,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AJRD stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

