AeroVironment (AVAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAV. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.60 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,505,097.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,965.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,714,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,138 shares of company stock worth $7,246,903. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3,574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 614,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 597,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,894,000 after buying an additional 540,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,894,000 after buying an additional 540,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $12,704,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 164,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

