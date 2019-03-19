AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AEterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine therapy and oncology. Its lead endocrinology program is a Phase 3 trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with cetrorelix, an LHRH antagonist already marketed for in vitro fertilization under the brand name Cetrotide. The lead oncology program is a Phase 2 trial in endometrial and ovarian cancer with AEZS-108, a targeted cytotoxic peptide conjugate. Other lead compounds include ozarelix for BPH and prostate cancer as well as perifosine for multiple cancers. “

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AEterna Zentaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

AEZS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.23. AEterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.