African Gold Group (AGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

