Agilent Technologies (A) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Agilent Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of A opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,232,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $616,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185 over the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

