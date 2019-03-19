AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 earnings does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the company is making efforts to reposition its portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. In line with this, it is increasing investments in mortgage backed securities (MBS) and improve its hedge portfolio. Going forward, a strong capital position and access to a diverse funding base are expected to provide significant financial flexibility to AGNC Investment. However, as the company prioritizes risk management over incremental profits, robust returns might remain elusive in the short run. In addition, flattening yield curve and challenging global economic environment remain headwinds for the company.”

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. 1,933,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

