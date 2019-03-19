Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,002.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $56,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NYSE APD opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $186.79.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

