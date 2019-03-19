Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Receives $76.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.68.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $50,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $251,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $551,687 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,854,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,225,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,113,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after buying an additional 503,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.