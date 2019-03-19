Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 293.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,695 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 1.0% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $84,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $66,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGN traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.89. 21,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,904. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Allergan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGN. Bank of America set a $197.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allergan from $161.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/allergan-plc-agn-shares-bought-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.