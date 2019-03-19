Allstate (ALL) & Tiptree (TIPT) Critical Contrast

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allstate and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 0 7 5 0 2.42 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $100.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than Tiptree.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Allstate pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Tiptree has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allstate and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $39.82 billion 0.79 $2.25 billion $8.07 11.67 Tiptree $625.83 million 0.36 $23.93 million N/A N/A

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

Allstate has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 5.66% 14.00% 2.55% Tiptree 3.82% -4.95% -1.12%

Summary

Allstate beats Tiptree on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

