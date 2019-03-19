Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,263,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 267,707 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,300,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 65,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amarin to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 526,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $6,881,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $60,033.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock worth $49,748,088. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

