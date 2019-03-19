AMERCO (UHAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) declared a special dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

UHAL opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.84. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $387.95.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $919.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.87 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMERCO (UHAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/amerco-uhal-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-20th.html.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.