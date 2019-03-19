Ameren Corp (AEE) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 500,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 410,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 836.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,596 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,093,180.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

