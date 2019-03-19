American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 4,039.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,240,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,597,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,443,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 41.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,679,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,306,000 after purchasing an additional 781,661 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,284.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 623,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 578,708 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.44.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

