American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $554.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

