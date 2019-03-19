American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.66.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $113.72. 263,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,472. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

