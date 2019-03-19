American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. American Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.09). American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th.

American Financial Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,241. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,359 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $131,197.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $900,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $1,045,205. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

