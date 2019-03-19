American International Group Inc. Sells 3,681 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,698 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $87.09.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

