American International Group Inc. Sells 8,634 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Avnet worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,300,000 after buying an additional 315,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,847,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,331,000 after buying an additional 505,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,194,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 367,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE AVT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

