American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Insider James C. Edenfield Sells 10,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James C. Edenfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMSWA stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.64. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.94.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of American Software by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Insider James C. Edenfield Sells 10,000 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/american-software-inc-amswa-insider-james-c-edenfield-sells-10000-shares.html.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.