American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of American Water Works worth $32,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,335,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,195,000 after purchasing an additional 311,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,449,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,380,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

