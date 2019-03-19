AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 928 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

