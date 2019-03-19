AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $487,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $2,290,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 685,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

