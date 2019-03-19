Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 907,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 25.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bisaro purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.