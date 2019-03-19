AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Hits $0.0003

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,250.00 and $2.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

