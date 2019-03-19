Amyris (AMRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.51 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.51), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 43,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,660. The company has a market cap of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Amyris has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amyris in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

