Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $26,430,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $290,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,788,100 shares of company stock worth $42,239,370. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 101.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.7% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.78. 728,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

