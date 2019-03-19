Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 183,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Mccormack sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $42,100.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

KOP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 183,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

