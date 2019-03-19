Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (LEN) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,598. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lennar has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

