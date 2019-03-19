Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $255.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $232.21 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $241.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seg Ventures, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,329. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

