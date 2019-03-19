Analysts Expect L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley started coverage on L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FSTR opened at $17.55 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

