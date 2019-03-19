Analysts Set AXT Inc (AXTI) Price Target at $6.25

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. AXT has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AXT by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,144,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 120,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 225,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

