Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) PT at $3.66

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

BTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $271.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,495 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,729,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 192,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.