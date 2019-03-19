Analysts Set PVH Corp (PVH) PT at $148.26

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.68.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on PVH to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on PVH from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,930,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,165,000 after buying an additional 88,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,978,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 54.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,740,000 after buying an additional 187,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,075,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. PVH has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

