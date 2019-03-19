Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) PT at $78.50

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

