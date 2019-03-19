Analyzing Capri (CPRI) & Delta Apparel (DLA)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) and Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Capri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Delta Apparel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri 11.19% 35.44% 16.62% Delta Apparel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capri and Delta Apparel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $4.72 billion 1.50 $591.90 million $4.52 10.42 Delta Apparel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capri and Delta Apparel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 2 4 0 2.67 Delta Apparel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Capri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than Delta Apparel.

Summary

Capri beats Delta Apparel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear. It operates collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlets. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated 379 Michael Kors retail stores, including concessions in the United States and Canada, and Latin America; and 450 international retail stores, including concessions in Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce sites in North America, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. The MK Wholesale segment sells handbags and small leather goods; footwear; and women's and men's apparel to department stores and specialty shops in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The MK Licensing segment licenses its trademarks to third parties to operate retail stores and/or sell the its products in Brazil, the Middle East, South Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Jimmy Choo segment sells luxury footwear, handbags, and small leather goods through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia, as well as through Jimmy Choo e-commerce sites. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution activities worldwide; and licensing agreements related to the manufacture and sale of fragrance, sunglasses, and eyewear. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated 629 wholesale doors. The company sells its products under the names of MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, JIMMY CHOO, and other trademarks and logos. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses. The company also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers, and sports licensed apparel marketers; and various types of printed garments and apparels under the DTG2Go brand. In addition, it markets various fashion apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories under the Salt Life and COAST brands, as well as other labels; and active wear apparel garments under the Delta and Soffe brands. Further, the company provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. Additionally, it sells its products direct-to-consumer on its Websites, as well as through its retail stores. As of September 29, 2018, the company operated 13 branded retail stores and a leased showroom. Delta Apparel, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

