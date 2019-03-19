Analyzing Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) and The Competition

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 55 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$590,000.00 36.58 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $2.39 billion $266.58 million 8.77

Focus Financial Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors 13.63% -63.98% 10.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Focus Financial Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 542 2187 2451 131 2.41

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners peers beat Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

