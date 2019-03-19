Analyzing Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) and ICICI Bank (IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ICICI Bank and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50 Itau Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICICI Bank and Itau Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $11.23 billion 3.27 $1.20 billion $0.32 35.81 Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.07 $252.91 million N/A N/A

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 6.04% 3.93% 0.41% Itau Corpbanca 8.79% 5.89% 0.71%

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ICICI Bank pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

