ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,472 shares during the period. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH accounts for 0.9% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $79,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,664,000 after buying an additional 13,472,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after buying an additional 11,751,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,054,000 after buying an additional 6,875,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after buying an additional 2,661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,191,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,719,000 after buying an additional 2,277,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NLY opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

