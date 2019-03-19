ANON Market Cap Tops $0.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $161.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00381797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.01645225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00227998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001824 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004779 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 19,961,616 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

