ANZ (ANZBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANZBY. ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of ANZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ANZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ANZ has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

